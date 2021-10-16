The Jessie cast has been remembering their late costar Cameron Boyce since the actor died on July 6, 2019, at age 20.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the actor’s family shared in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

It was later confirmed that the Descendants star — who was known for his role as Carlos in the Disney Channel musical franchise — had died “due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” per a separate statement from a Boyce family spokesperson to E! News.

The statement concluded: “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Since Cameron’s death his former costars have shared various tributes via social media and in interviews. During a Jessie cast reunion in April 2020, Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, Kevin Chamberlin and Carolyn Hennesy recalled working alongside the late star.

“Cameron was just an amazing soul and person and I’m so grateful to have had such a small group [of friends] and him be a part of it,” Peyton said. “He really did impact my life in an insane way. He made me such a better person. He was younger than me and he would teach me something every day.”

Karan, who lived with Cameron before his death, added, “Every time we had breaks, we were like two peas in a pod and we were always just hanging out together, but I guess spending time in our dressing rooms together and just talking about what we wanted to do in the future and, I guess, just figuring life out together. We were both close in age that we were both going through the same experiences and helping each other figure it out. Any of those smaller moments are probably my favorite ones with Cam.”

Scroll through our gallery to read the Jessie cast’s heartfelt tributes over the years.

