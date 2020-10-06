Disney Channel star Skai Jackson paid tribute to her late costar Cameron Boyce with an emotional Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 5.

The 18-year-old actress broke down in tears as she remembered “a really close friend” who “was in my life for half of my life” before taking the dance floor and performing a Foxtrot to the song “Ordinary People” by John Legend, which earned her a score of 28, praise from the judges and the first 10 of the season.

“We just really built this bond for years and years and years and he was kind of like a big brother figure to me, you know, and always looked out for me through everything. He really molded me into the person I am now. Of course, I miss him every day,” Skai told partner Alan Bersten. “It just makes me a little bit sad, of course. He’s not here, but I know that he would be really proud of me … I’m just really glad that he’s here to watch over us.”

Skai and Cameron both starred on the Disney Channel show Jessie from 2011 to 2015. His family confirmed his death in a statement on July 6, 2019. The 20-year-old star died from epilepsy.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they told Us Weekly at the time. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

