The celebs, judges and new host Tyra Banks brought Disney to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday, September 28. Aside from their pretty magical routines, all the stars showcased their acting skills on the dance floor while getting into characters for this week’s Disney-themed dances.

From classics like Cinderella to more modern films like Up, all Disney and Pixar’s best films were represented through the music, costumes and, most importantly, dance routines. As a Disney Channel star herself, Skai Jackson channeled Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog for her dance alongside partner Alan Bersten, and the 18-year-old starlet totally made up for her minor “slip-up” from last week’s show.

While performing the Samba during the September 22 episode, Skai and Alan fumbled midway through their routine, which led to lower scores (a 15 out of 30) from the judges after nabbing the top spot during DWTS’ season 29 premiere with a 21 out of 30.

“It was one setback for a major comeback, and we’re just gonna kill it next week,” Skai told Entertainment Tonight on September 23 about the fall.

From the look of it, #TeamReachForTheSkai is officially back and better than ever! Scroll through our gallery for a look at all the performances from Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney night.

