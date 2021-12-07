Making a change! JoJo Siwa is all grown up, and she has no problem changing up her look.

The former Dance Moms star was known for her signature ponytail, colorful bows and bedazzled looks at the start of her career. Now, she’s making daring fashion choice and even wearing … high heels!

“I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” JoJo gushed to People on the American Music Awards red carpet in November 2021. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear,’ because I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult. And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on.”

As fans know, the “Boomerang” songstress had a total transformation during her appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 30 — in which she finished in second place. Not only did she change up her look since being on the show, but JoJo has opened up about how her DWTS days helped elevate her confidence. The internet personality told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 that she “had no idea what [DWTS] was going to do for me, personally.”

She explained, “I feel like I’m just more self-aware and I feel like I’m more confident. I feel like I’m less scared of myself.”

Prior to her stint on DWTS, fans started to notice that JoJo made a minor change when it comes to her looks. In June 2021, she chatted with Instagram head Adam Mosseri about deciding to give her hair bows a break.

“I just had my 18th birthday, and it was right around my birthday that I realized, ‘I kinda wanna do my hair different today,’” she explained. “It just felt like the right time and to do something different and to do something maybe a little bit more mature or a little upgrade.”

During a separate Entertainment Tonight interview from August 2021, JoJo recalled a conversation with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, about transitioning out of the bow.

“Honestly, up until my 18th birthday, it was every single day. And it was right around my 18th birthday, I think four days after, that I talked to my mom,” she shared. “We have always questioned how I was going to stop wearing a bow, or questioned how that whole transition was going to work, and we never knew. But it just felt right.”

Scroll through our gallery to check out JoJo’s most daring looks.

