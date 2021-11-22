A red carpet to remember! Why Don’t We, Tate McRae, YouTuber-turned-singer Niki DeMar and more stars arrived in style at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21.

The group — consisting of members Zach Herron, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais — matched in all-black looks while Tate slayed in a white outfit and Niki showed off her style in a pink and orange look.

Hosted by Cardi B, the ceremony — which was virtual in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — celebrated the best in music. As expected, the host herself slayed the red carpet in a black dress with gold mask over her face.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the “Bodak Yellow” songstress told Deadline earlier this month. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage.”

Along with Cardi taking on the AMAs stage, fans can also expect performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, BTS, Chlöe, Coldplay, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees, among others. JoJo Siwa, Liza Koshy, Madelyn Cline, Marsai Martin, Rachel Zegler and more are set to present various awards throughout the night.

The 2021 AMAs marks the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s first appearance at the awards show following the release of her debut record, SOUR, in May. She’s also nominated for seven American Music Awards — the most of any artist this year.

“I’m the host, but I feel like the performers and their performances, it’s like their night, you know what I’m saying? Like, when you perform, it’s your night,” Cardi told Variety days before her hosting gig. “And I’m just going to be myself. That’s it. There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot. I just want to be myself.”

As for who Cardi is most excited to see perform? “All of them,” she told the publication. “It’s a good lineup.”

If the AMAs go well for the musician, would she want more hosting gigs in the future?

“I don’t know. It depends. This is something that will be determined by the fans,” Cardi shared. “If people love me, then I’ll do more. If people don’t love me, then I’m just going to go home and go to sleep.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded arrivals at the 2021 American Music Awards.

