The Glamour Women of the Year Awards were in London on Tuesday, October 17, and some major stars made an appearance.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, for one, showed some skin as she attended the event to accept the Musician of the Year awards.

“I can’t believe I’m standing here tonight as a solo artist, it’s such an honor,” she said, referring to her past in Little Mix. “As some of you may know, I’ve discussed the moments when I felt overlooked, like I was performing for an audience that didn’t fully embrace me because of my identity as a Black woman. I know many women out there can relate to this feeling of being dismissed based on their race or background. It’s been a challenging road, no doubt, but I have been so fortunate to have incredible women by my side who have taught me how to rise above.”

She also shared a heartfelt shout out to her former band members, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

“Thank you for being two of the most incredible women to work with, laugh and grow with,” Leigh-Anne added. “If this journey has taught me anything it is that every struggle serves a purpose, shaping me into the woman I am today. I am a mother, a wife and a musician.”

Another notable winner of the night was Halle Bailey, who was awarded Game-Changer of the Year.

“It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight,” she said during her acceptance speech. “But, in the age of social media, in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny. From our bodies, to what we wear to who we love and the things we care about – it’s all open to scrutiny. So, here’s my honest advice. Turn it off when you need to find inner peace. But also, live your life for you. Don’t waste time living it for social media. Everyone has an opinion but the only opinion that matters is your own – you already know deep down what’s right for you.”

