When they’re not making music together, the Little Mix ladies love seeing the world on vacation — and wearing the most fashionable bikinis while doing it! Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are no stranger to a beachside bathing suit snap shared on Instagram.

However, Perrie wasn’t always a huge fan of posting pictures in a bikini. During a November 2020 interview with Glamour U.K., the songstress was “honest” and shared that “the times I actually pick myself apart and feel miserable” is when she sees photographs of herself in a bikini.

“People will say to me, ‘Oh, you look great!’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? Do I look like that?’ Then I’ll cry. Like, I’ll actually cry,” she admitted at the time. “I’ll say, ‘I’m hideous, I’m this and this.’ It really gets to me and I have to remind myself to let it go. It’s a few bad pictures, who cares? But it takes a lot to get to that point. It’s easier said than done — it’s really horrible.”

No matter what she’s feeling, Perrie is always promoting body positivity. Even amid her pregnancy with son Axel, the musician was posing in a bathing suit, and looked amazing while doing it!

Leigh-Anne, for her part, is such a fan of bikinis that she made her own line, In‘A’Seashell.

“It was important for me that everyone felt represented. I was looking at all races, all shapes — I didn’t want it to represent just one woman,” she told Glamour U.K. of the brand in April 2019. “I wanted everyone to feel included by In‘A’Seashell as far as possible. Anybody is a beach body is what I love to say. We want you to go out there, rock it and love it regardless of body hang ups. We want you to feel incredible!”

During the interview, Leigh-Anne admitted that she also worries about “being beach body ready.” She added, “It’s one of those really annoying things worrying about having the perfect bod. But really what is the perfect body? That is what our brand is about, anyone can wear it, feel good in it and so you should! I want this message to be absolutely love yourself and feel yourself.”

