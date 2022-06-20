The perfect mom! Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby boy, Axel, in August 2021, and have been sharing photos of him ever since.

“Welcome to the world baby,” the Little Mix member announced via Instagram following her son’s birth. In a second post, revealing his face for the first time, Perrie wrote, “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain.”

She and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock both announced in May 2021 that they were expecting. Ahead of becoming moms, the third Little Mix member, Jade Thirlwall, gushed over her best friends, calling them “great moms.”

“For the first time, it’s actually dawning on us that they’ve had children — actually seeing them there in front of us, like they’re real; it wasn’t a prop,” Jade told Glamour U.K. in October 2021. “But I’m so proud of them and they smashed the pregnancies. They were absolute Queens, working hard — and they had each other which I suppose really helped them. It’s amazing. I am hoping to see Perrie soon and be the best auntie I can be.”

Perrie, for her part, has stayed tight-lipped about the joys of motherhood. However, she has shared tons of photos with Axel by her side.

“We were in matching Little Mix tracksuits but in true baby style he s–t everywhere,” Perrie captioned a photo her herself and her son at a Little Mix concert in April 2022. “But here we are! Watching his first ever show.”

Nearly a year after becoming a mom, Perrie announced her and Alex’s engagement in June 2022. “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said … YES!” the “Wings” songstress wrote via Instagram at the time. Days later, Perrie praised her partner on Father’s Day.

“Happy first Father’s Day to the best Dadda Axel could ever wish for!” the former X Factor star wrote alongside an Instagram Reels video of Alex and Axel’s cutest moments together. It’s no secret that these two are the cutest parents around, and fans can’t wait to watch Axel continue to grow!

Scroll through our gallery for the cutest photos of Axel and Perrie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.