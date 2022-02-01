Supermoms! Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have shown off their babies since giving birth.

The British singers announced that they were expecting their first babies with partners Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray, respectively, nearly one week apart in May 2021. Then, in August of that same year, both singers welcomed their babies into the world.

“The best lessons I’ve learned so far from being a mother is that there’s no manual for it. I don’t know what happens, it just comes naturally. It’s just something that you were always ready to do. I think it’s fascinating what the female body has to go through. I don’t think anyone really talks about actually how hard it is,” Leigh-Anne, for one, told Glamour U.K. in December 2021. “Like, hard on the body and just hard in general. But as I said, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever been able to do is create life. It’s actually amazing. The most important thing I want to teach my children is to always believe in themselves. Never let their skin color hold them back. Always know how beautiful they are, and I’ll tell them every day and also to be bosses!”

While Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s bandmate, Jade Thirlwall, has yet to experience the joy of becoming a mother, she has shown major support for her real-life besties.

“We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know,” Perrie said during a May 2021 TikTok Live, explaining how she and Leigh-Anne filmed the “Confetti” music video while pregnant. “We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was going ‘oh my back’ and she was joining in! Leigh-Anne was going ‘my back hurts’ and Jade would go ‘oh my back, I know, my back is gone!’”

Jade, for her part, told Glamour U.K. in October 2021 that she knew Perrie and Leigh-Anne would “be great moms,” noting that she met the babies.

“For the first time, it’s actually dawning on us that they’ve had children — actually seeing them there in front of us, like they’re real; it wasn’t a prop,” Jade added. “But I’m so proud of them and they smashed the pregnancies. They were absolute Queens, working hard — and they had each other which I suppose really helped them. It’s amazing. I am hoping to see Perrie soon and be the best auntie I can be.”

