Mom goals! Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been gushing over motherhood since welcoming their babies into the world.

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with Andre Gray in August 2021. “We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” she captioned a photo of the newborns at the time. “Our Cubbies are here.”

Perrie, for her part, also welcomed baby boy, Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August 2021. “Welcome to the world baby,” the singer shared via Instagram upon his arrival.

The bandmates have shared a few photos of their babies via social media but for the most part, have been enjoying social media out of the public eye. Before welcoming their kids into the world, Perrie and Leigh-Anne revealed the moment they shared their pregnancies during a May 2021 TikTok Live.

“We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance,” Perrie shared at the time. “I was thinking, ‘I probably won’t be able to do that, oh no I’m ruining everything!’ and panicking … I messaged my manager, Sam [Cox], like, ‘Sam I need to talk to you ASAP’ and she just called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ I was like, ‘How do you know that?’ And she said, ‘Because I am too!’ … Then she said, ‘Please can I add someone to the call?’”

Then, Sam included Leigh-Anne on their call.

“I just hear this voice come out and she goes, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out,” the X Factor alum shared. “We couldn’t believe it!”

While Perrie and Leigh-Anne welcomed babies around the same time, the third Little Mix member, Jade Thirlwall, supported her bandmates amid their pregnancies.

“They called us together on the phone. I had a little cry. It was amazing and I am so happy for them both,” she gushed during the same TikTok live, noting that, at first, the singer thought it “was a joke.”

During a separate interview with Dublin’s The Strawberry Alarm Clock radio show from September 2021, Jade revealed that Ed Sheeran told her what to buy Perrie and Leigh-Anne as baby gifts.

“You know what it’s like — everyone gets them their clothes and all the same stuff, I’m sure they’ve got everything they could possibly need,” the songstress explained, per Cosmopolitan U.K. “He was telling me that when he had his baby, everyone always forgets about the mum and that they might need something too. I was like, that’s really good advice. I think I’m going to get the girls something like an in-house spa day so they get a treat.”

