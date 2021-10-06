There may not be any bad blood between Little Mix and Jesy Nelson following the singer’s departure from the band, but the “Boyz” songstress is no longer in constant contact with former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

“I haven’t spoken to the girls,” the X Factor alum, 30, told Glamour U.K. in an interview released on Wednesday, October 6. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then … Nothing.”

Jesy announced her departure from the girl group in December 2020 nearly a month after missing a few live performances with the band. At the time, a spokesperson for Little Mix told Us Weekly that she was taking an “extended” break because of “private medical reasons.”

“I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance,” she said of her former bandmates. “Hopefully, at some point in the future, we can all come back together. I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”

Now, Jesy is focused on her budding solo career. “It’s still weird to be here on my own. But I’ve never felt more like myself. And I like that feeling,” the musician explained. She also told the publication that she’s feeling “happy for the first time in years.”

“I used to say I was — even up until recently — but not really feel it. Now, I’m a 10 out of 10 happy — maybe nine out of 10 some days — but it’s just these past few months that I’ve actually felt it,” she shared. “The main reason for that is because I’ve taken control over my life and I’ve looked after myself. That’s the most important thing you can do and that’s what I’ve done.”

Throughout her interview, Jesy touched on the struggles she faced in Little Mix, including backlash from fans for her appearance.

“There was so much pain in my 20s,” she added. “My 30s are going to be all about me. Some people might think that’s selfish, but I want to love me and be happy in myself, in my music, in my career. I don’t want to just say it, I want to do it and feel it, and that makes me excited.”

While Jesy has moved on from her time in the girl group, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade are also focused on a new chapter. They may night talk for the time being, however, there really is nothing but love between them. When the remaining three Little Mix members were the first female group to win Best British Band at the 2021 BRIT Awards, they made sure to mention Jesy in their speech.

“We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy and our amazing team,” they said on stage. Jesy, for her part, reposted a photo of the girls holding their awards on social media along with several red heart and clapping emoji.

Jesy also told Glamour U.K. of the Little Mix ladies: “They just knew that it was time for me to take a minute to deal with what I was going through and look after myself.”

