Moving on as a three-piece! Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are continuing Little Mix as a trio following Jesy Nelson‘s sudden departure from the group in December 2020, and the British singers are getting real about their plans for the future.

“It’s still all systems go in Little Mix world,” Jade told Euphoria magazine during an April 2021 interview. “It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting. And we got off to a good start as a three by having our No. 1 single in the U.K. That was like, Oh wow, this is a good sign, good omen, that this year is going to be good for us.”

For their first release with only three members, the girls teamed up with Saweetie for a new version of their single “Confetti” to launch them into their next era.

The band was formed on the X Factor in 2011, and Jesy performed alongside the other girls until it was announced in November 2020 that she would be taking some time off for “private medical reasons,” per a statement from the girl group to Us Weekly at the time. Nearly a month later, Little Mix revealed via Instagram that she would officially be leaving the group.

“This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” their social media statement read. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

During their interview with Euphoria magazine, the girls talked a lot about their mental health and revealed that, despite everything that went down in 2020, they still find time to go to therapy together.

“We love going to therapy together,” Perrie told the magazine. “We also have each other, which is huge. We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other.”

Other than each other, the girls are always leaning on their fans for support. Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade note that their supporters have stayed “patient” with them over the years.

“We just want to say a little thank you for everyone being so sweet and dedicated and patient with us through this lockdown and just being the best fans ever,” Perrie said. Leigh-Anne added, “Our fans are so loud and just the best, in shows they’re amazing. They’re crazy. We love it.”

Looking forward to the future, the girls can’t wait to get back on stage and keep releasing music, this time as a trio! Scroll through our gallery to see everything Little Mix has said following Jesy’s departure.

