In December 2021, the trio announced that following the end of their Confetti tour in May 2022, they would be taking a small hiatus. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” Little Mix wrote on Twitter , adding that this break will be a temporary hiatus and not a breakup.

“We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay,” they wrote. “We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

The group signed off by writing, “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

The Little Mix ladies will be participating in solo ventures following their break from the girl group, but they revealed to The Sun that they have already discussed the potential date when they’ll reunite! Perrie told the publication: “Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like, ‘Is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?’”

The group have even discussed timetables on when they each will be releasing solo music. “We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts,” Perrie told the outlet. “We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Jade, who has signed a solo deal with RCA, added: “It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.” Leigh-Anne, who signed with Warner, added: “We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time.”

