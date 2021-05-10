Relationship goals! Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s relationship timeline is a total whirlwind.

The duo made their romance Instagram official in January 2017, and have been going strong ever since. In fact, in May 2021, both the songstress and soccer star announced that they were expecting their first child together. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” the “Wings” songstress wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her baby bump. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Perrie wore a black lace bra and showed off her growing baby bump in the stunning snap. Both she and the athlete cradled her stomach. Alex, for his part, shared the same series of photos on his Instagram profile, writing, “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

Although the pair isn’t engaged just yet, Perrie opened up about being ready to tie the knot while chatting with Capital FM in November 2020. “We don’t want to rush into it. But it would be a definitely yes from me, I reckon!” she gushed at the time. As fans know, the Little Mix member was previously engaged to Zayn Malik. They called it quits in 2015 after nearly 3 years together.

Prior to quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former X Factor star told Cosmopolitan U.K. in March 2020 that “it’s hard” being in a long-distance relationship with her soccer-playing beau. “My boyfriend only lives in Manchester, but it is like he lives f–king ages away [Perrie lives in London],” Perrie shared. “As soon as we get a day off, the thought of having to drive to Manchester is an effort. But because I want to make it work and I absolutely adore him, I just grin and bear it.”

When the couple made their red carpet debut at the Brit Awards in February 2017, Alex joked with The Sun and said he’s been giving his girlfriend “street cred.” Two years later at the same awards show, Alex fielded questions about whether or not he planned to propose to Perrie. “The star smiled as he nodded his head and gave a cheeky wink,” The Sun reported at the time.

Aside from the rare interview in which they gush about their relationship, both Alex and Perrie have given fans a glimpse into their lives together via social media. “Here’s some rare selfies I forced my boyfriend to do! Enjoy,” Perrie captioned an Instagram post from December 2019. Even though she said she forced Alex to take the snaps, he looked like he was enjoying himself!

