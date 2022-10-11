Is Perrie Edwards going solo?! The pop singer seems to be hinting she’s prepping to release solo music since Little Mix announced their 2022 hiatus. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Perrie’s upcoming solo debut.

Is Perrie Edwards Going Solo?

In December 2021, Little Mix announced that following the end of their Confetti tour in May 2022, they would be taking a small hiatus. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” Little Mix wrote on Twitter, adding that this break will be a temporary hiatus and not a breakup.

Since then, the members have started to open up about potential solo projects during their break from the girl group — they even have discussed timetables on when they each will be releasing solo music. “We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts,” Perrie told The Sun in May 2022. “We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

When Is Perrie Edwards Releasing Solo Music?

While an official date for Perrie’s solo debut has yet to be announced, the Little Mix star has been in the music studio! Kamille, one of Little Mix’s collaborators and producers, spoke about working with Perrie on her solo music, stating it’ll “blow everyone’s minds,” in an interview with OfficialCharts.com in August 2022.

“There’s so many things that they’re interested in, I couldn’t pinpoint it to one thing. The best thing right now is that we’re having fun discovering. Hearing their voices on stuff you wouldn’t typically hear it on is just sending me. It’s so, so exciting for me. Can you imagine, as someone who’s used to just one thing with them? I couldn’t even pinpoint it, but just know it’s going to blow everyone’s minds.”

Perrie shared a snippet of herself in the music studio with her dog on Instagram in October 2022, with an electric guitar strumming in the background — leading many fans to conclude that Perrie is getting ready to release a pop rock album. Additionally, on October 10, 2022, an English journalist tweeted cryptically, “Perrie Edwards stans … get ready.” Ready for what?!

