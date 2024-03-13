Perrie Edwards is going solo! The Little Mix member just announced news of her very first solo single — while teasing details off her upcoming album.

When Does Perrie Edwards’ Solo Single Get Released?

In March 2024, the singer announced the title of her first solo single, “Forget About Us,” via Instagram. She wrote as the caption, “‘Here’s the truth of it…’ Wow it’s happening! My first solo single ‘Forget About Us’ is coming.” She has yet to confirm the official release date for the track.

This will serve as Perrie’s first venture as a solo artist since Little Mix announced their hiatus in December 2021.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,” Little Mix wrote on X at the time, clarifying that the break will be a temporary hiatus and not a breakup.

Since then, the members have started release their own solo projects and have even discussed timetables on when they each will be releasing solo music.

“We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts,” Perrie told The Sun in May 2022. “We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

When Does Perrie Edwards’ Album Drop?

While Perrie has yet to reveal details on her debut album publicly,Official Charts reported that she recently hosted a series of private listening parties for fans and industry pros in London. Some of the songs were reportedly co-written by Ed Sheeran and also features a collaboration with RAYE, who recently took home the album of the year award at the 2024 BRIT Awards for her own debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

While an official date for Perrie’s solo debut has yet to be announced, the Little Mix star has been teasing new music for several years.

Kamille, one of Little Mix’s collaborators and producers, spoke about working with Perrie on her solo music, stating it’ll “blow everyone’s minds,” in an interview with Official Charts in August 2022.

“There’s so many things that they’re interested in, I couldn’t pinpoint it to one thing,” Kamille said of Perrie. The best thing right now is that we’re having fun discovering. Hearing their voices on stuff you wouldn’t typically hear it on is just sending me. It’s so, so exciting for me. Can you imagine, as someone who’s used to just one thing with them? I couldn’t even pinpoint it, but just know it’s going to blow everyone’s minds.”

