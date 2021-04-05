Moving on? Jesy Nelson may have solo music in the works following her December 2020 departure from Little Mix.

In February 2021, the British songstress shared a photo from what appeared to be a music story alongside the caption “my happy place.” Jesy has since shared multiple Instagram pics alongside musical collaborators, including one snap from March 2021 in which she’s wearing headphones. The series of selfies was captioned, “If you only knew,” with music note emojis. Something big might be in the works for this former X Factor contestant.

The songstress first stepped onto the music scene alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall when Little Mix was formed in 2011. Jesy performed with the group until November 2020 when she was noticeably absent from multiple group performances. At the time, a spokesperson from the girl group issued a statement to Us Weekly and revealed that she was taking a break because of health reasons.

“Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons,” the statement read. “We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Nearly a month later, it was revealed that Jesy would be saying goodbye to Little Mix. “This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the group’s Instagram statement read. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

The singer, for her part, issued her own statement via Instagram. “The truth is, recently, being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she admitted. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process. So after much consideration and a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Going forward, she explained that she was “ready to embark on a new chapter in my life.” Jesy continued, “I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Jesy’s possible solo music and new chapter so far.

