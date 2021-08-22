Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain! The Little Mix member and her longtime love welcomed their first baby together on Saturday, August 21.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” the new mom, 28, shared via Instagram alongside photos of the newborn. Alex, 28, uploaded the same photo on his own Instagram account.

Perrie and Alex first went public with their romance in January 2017, by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram. Since then, they’ve been posting PDA-filled pictures on social media and showing off their love for fans. In May 2021, the singer and soccer star announced that they were gearing up to welcome a baby into the world.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” the “Salute” singer wrote on Instagram alongside her birth announcement. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Throughout her pregnancy, Perrie had no issues showcasing her baby bump! In fact, she even cradled her stomach while posing alongside fellow Little Mix members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall at the 2021 BRIT Awards. Not to mention, she filmed the group’s “Confetti” music video before announcing that she was expecting.

“We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know,” Perrie recalled during a May 2021 TikTok Live. “We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was going ‘oh my back’ and she was joining in! Leigh-Anne was going ‘my back hurts’ and Jade would go ‘oh my back, I know, my back is gone!’”

Prior to her pregnancy post, the “Wings” musician revealed that she was ready to take the next step in her relationship and get engaged to Alex, 28. “We don’t want to rush into it. But it would be a definitely yes from me, I reckon!” Perrie told Capital FM in November 2020. She was previously engaged to Zayn Malik, but they split in 2015 after three years together.

While Perrie has officially moved on from her past romance to enjoy life with Alex, the former X Factor star has gotten real about their long-distance love. Due to Alex’s rigorous soccer schedule — he plays for the Premier League club Liverpool and the England national team — and her touring schedule, they often spend a lot of time away from each other.

“My boyfriend only lives in Manchester, but it is like he lives f–king ages away,” she explained during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. in March 2020, as she lives in London. “As soon as we get a day off, the thought of having to drive to Manchester is an effort. But because I want to make it work and I absolutely adore him, I just grin and bear it.”

Despite the distance, the couple is definitely closer than ever! Congratulations to the first-time parents.

