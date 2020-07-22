Everyone has insecurities — even your favorite stars. Yep, the Little Mix ladies just opened up about theirs, and Perrie Edwards revealed that she “cries” when she gets photographed in a bikini because she “picks herself apart.”

“The times I actually pick myself apart and feel miserable is when I get papped in a bikini,” the singer explained to Glamour in a new interview. “Or papped in a way that one, I’m not aware that I’m being papped. And two, it makes me feel dirty. People will say to me, ‘Oh, you look great!’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? Do I look like that?’ Then I’ll cry. Like, I’ll actually cry. I’ll say, ‘I’m hideous, I’m this and this.’ It really gets to me and I have to remind myself to let it go. It’s a few bad pictures, who cares? But it takes a lot to get to that point. It’s easier said than done – it’s really horrible.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added, “I went through a period of just not thinking I was good enough. I wish I wasn’t so hard on myself. I picked myself apart, my ability and I wish I’d just believed in it more because it’s always been there. But from losing confidence, I blamed it on thinking, ‘Oh, you need to improve on that. You need to do this. You need to do more of this.’ I was fine the way I was. So, I wish I kind of just told myself that and didn’t let it fester. I’m gonna be kinder to myself every day.”

As for Jade Thirlwall, she explained, that being stuck inside because of the coronavirus quarantine hasn’t helped the situation.

“Quite recently, unfortunately, I haven’t been very kind to myself and I think it’s because of being stuck indoors for a few months. I’ve ate s**t. I’ve tried quite a few bottles of wine. I sort of not let yourself go, but I think there was a period where, obviously, we all found out being locked down, and said, ‘Aww, sweet, time off!'” she said. “You’re comfortable, you are very much a couch potato. All those productive things that I said I was gonna do, I clearly didn’t do. So, I punished myself for a while about that. I had to learn to, instead of being really angry at myself, and disappointed in myself, to be very kind to myself about the way I looked and felt. I had to learn to be like, ‘Do you know what? Give yourself a break! You’ve had a bit of time off, everyone’s going through it right now, mentally. Everyone’s finding different ways of coping with this.'”

“I’m a b***h to myself most days. If I’m feeling good in myself, then I’ll praise myself. Like Jade, if I’m feeling s**t in myself, then I’ll just really beat myself up about it,” Jesy Nelson added. “I’ll literally pick myself apart. Then sometimes I’ll have to check myself and I have to be like, ‘This is life. Sometimes you’re gonna look like s**t. Sometimes you’re gonna eat crap food and you’re gonna put on weight and that’s just life. And sometimes you’re gonna lose it. Stop bullying yourself, ’cause you would never do that to someone else.’ I genuinely believe that we find it so easy to be so nasty to ourselves but yet we’d never do that to someone else.”

