Sorry, Little Mix fans, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock isn’t engaged just yet! The songstress recently pranked bandmate and BFF Perrie Edwards with a fake engagement ring, and we are shook!

For those who missed it, the pair were catching up on life and what they’ve been up to while stuck at home during the current coronavirus quarantine during a recent appearance on a CapitalFM radio show, when Leigh-Anne dropped the bomb that she was engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray. Naturally, Perrie screamed before the fellow X Factor alum bursted her bubble and proclaimed, “Jokes!”

“You can’t do that Leigh-Anne I nearly died,” Perrie said after the entire prank went down.

Okay, we do admit that the entire joke was pretty hilarious, but it is super believable that Leigh-Anne could be engaged to her boyfriend, especially after she revealed that he had to cancel their proposal due to the world health crisis. In April, the “Wings” singer admitted that her man was forced to postpone the moment he wanted to get down on one knee, and fans were seriously heartbroken for her.

“The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can’t go anywhere,” the singer shared during a recent radio interview. “He’s probably not going to want to [propose] in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over.”

She added, “I’ve not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want. We’ll see, it is a dream of mine.”

For a second there, we (and Perrie) really did think that Andre decided to propose in their house!

For those who missed it, the 28-year-old and the soccer player went Instagram official back in December 2017, and since then, they’ve been total couple goals. Then, in March 2020, Leigh-Anne revealed to Cosmopolitan that she was already thinking about walking down the aisle with her beau.

“I’ve planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged!” she admitted. “That’s all I’m saying.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.