Little Mix Slams The Brit Awards, Criticizes Lack Of 'Female Bosses' Nominated

British girl group Little Mix has criticized the 2020 BRIT Awards for a lack of female nominees in some of the award show’s categories. Prior to the annual ceremony on Tuesday, February 18, band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the group’s Twitter account and asked fans if they were excited for this year’s show. The songstress praised the BRITs for their “genre diversity” when it came to the 2020 nominations, but also called out the organization for failing to include more women artists.

“[Who’s] excited for the [BRITs] tonight? So good to see the genre diversity with some influential grime artists nominated. But there are so many female bosses who aren’t up, come on [BRITs], where [are] the ladies at? So many are smashing it right now! Ladies we see [you]!” the tweet read.

For those who don’t know, categories like New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Group of the Year didn’t include any female nominations at all, while Song of the Year was a male-dominated category.

Little Mix wasn’t the only musical group to notice the lack of female inclusion. During their acceptance speech for Best Live Act, English rock band Foals called for more women nominees.

“We didn’t see that coming. It’s kind of weird being up here. Thank you so much to the BRITs for voting for us to win. We’d like to thank our label for allowing us total artistic freedom,” frontman Yannis Philippakis said. After thanking the fans, he added, “Hopefully next year we’ll see some more women in this category.”

Although they didn’t walk the red carpet at the glamorous awards show, Little Mix continued to live tweet the ceremony. Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson gushed over the rest of the BRITs ceremony. They were especially impressed with British rapper Dave‘s “incredible” performance.

