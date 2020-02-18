The 2020 Brit Awards are finally upon us, and the celebrities did not come to play! The star-studded event took place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in London, U.K., and a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars showed up in their most glamorous looks.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Charli XCX, Lewis Capaldi and more dressed to impress on the red carpet — and fans are still living for all of their looks. They stepped out in their most dazzling dresses and most swoon-worthy suits, and everyone cannot stop gushing over their gorgeous outfits. Harry Styles honored his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who passed away on February 15, 2020, by wearing a black ribbon on his jacket. Oh, and did we mention that Niall Horan and his former flame Hailee Steinfeld both attended the glamorous awards show?! Talk about awkward.

J-14 went ahead and rounded up all the photos from the 2020 Brit Awards, so scroll through our gallery to see the best and worst looks.

