They’re having babies! Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced their pregnancies within days of each other, and have been sharing baby bump photos ever since.

“We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance,” Perrie recalled during a May 2021 TikTok Live. “I was thinking, ‘I probably won’t be able to do that, oh no I’m ruining everything!’ and panicking … I messaged my manager, Sam [Cox], like ‘Sam I need to talk to you ASAP’ and she just called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.'”

The songstress continued, “I was like, ‘How do you know that?’ And she said, ‘Because I am too!’ … Then she said, ‘Please can I add someone to the call?'”

Perrie remembered behind apprehensive to tell anyone else about the baby since it was “very early,” but Sam added Leigh-Anne into their conversation. “So she added someone to the call and then I just hear this voice come out and she goes, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. We couldn’t believe it!” the “Wings” musician said.

Leigh-Anne announced that she and fiancé Andre Gray were expecting baby No.1 via Instagram on May 4. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” she shared alongside photos that showed off her growing bump. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Nearly a week later, Perrie shared her pregnancy announcement on social media alongside boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” she shared via Instagram on May 10. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

While the former X Factor stars haven’t shared the sex of their babies just yet, they have attended events and filmed music videos with their baby bumps in tow. While third band member Jade Thirlwall isn’t pregnant herself, she did help Perrie and Leigh-Anne hide their pregnancies while faking a back injury during the group’s “Confetti” video shoot.

“We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know … so like choreographers and things,” Perrie said during the same TikTok Live. “We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was going ‘oh my back’ and she was joining in! Leigh-Anne was going ‘my back hurts’ and Jade would go ‘oh my back, I know, my back is gone!'”

Now that their baby secrets are all out in the open, we can’t get enough of these pregnancy pics! Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

