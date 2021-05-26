Leigh-Anne Pinnock‘s engagement ring from fiancé Andre Gray was reportedly stolen as the couple was in the midst of a move.

According to a report from U.K.’s The Sun, the ring went missing from the Little Mix member, 29, and her soccer star fiancé’s bedroom as they packed up other rooms in their England home in Surrey. In a statement to the publication, the Surrey Police said, “Officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Leigh-Anne acknowledged the alleged robbery in a series of Twitter post on Monday, May 24. “Heartbroken,” she captioned a photo of her and Andre holding hands, with her dazzler on full display. The “Shoutout to My Ex” singer also tagged her fiancé in the post. In a separate tweet, she shared multiple crying face emojis and also shared a link to an article about the situation.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in May 2020. “Guys … WTF has just happened … He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Leigh-Anne shared at the time, alongside a series of proposal pictures. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Prior to the athlete’s proposal, Leigh-Anne talked about marrying her beau during an interview with Metro. “I’m just excited [to marry Andre]. We both want it so bad,” the songstress said in March 2020. “It’s not something I’ve actually really thought about because we’re always so busy, but it’s in the back of my head. If I wasn’t in Little Mix, we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready.”

The “Wings” singer and Andre first met in May 2016 and took their relationship public in February 2017. Over the years, the duo have shared tons of PDA-filled pictures with each other and walked the red carpet together. One year after announcing their engagement, Leigh-Anne and Andre revealed that they were gearing up to welcome baby No. 1!

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the Little Mix singer wrote on Instagram in May 2021 while showing off her baby bump. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.