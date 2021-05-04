Longtime lovers! Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are couple goals, and their relationship timeline proves it.

More than four years after they went Instagram official in January 2017, the Little Mix songstress and soccer star announced in May 2021 that they were gearing up to welcome their first baby together. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the former X Factor star wrote on Instagram alongside the couple’s pregnancy announcement. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Both Andre and Leigh-Anne cradled her growing baby bump in the stunning snaps, in which the “Shout Out to My Ex” musician wore an emerald green two-piece gown that showed off her tummy. News of their pregnancy came nearly a year after Andre proposed to the girl group member.

“Guys … WTF has just happened … He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Leigh-Anne gushed via Instagram in May 2020, alongside her proposal pictures. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Prior to her engagement, the British singer chatted about marrying Andre during a March 2020 interview with Metro.

“I’m just excited [to marry Andre]. We both want it so bad,” she said at the time. “It’s not something I’ve actually really thought about because we’re always so busy, but it’s in the back of my head. If I wasn’t in Little Mix, we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready.”

The duo first met in May 2016 and went public with their relationship months later. In an Instagram post from February 2017, Leigh-Anne fold fans she “f–king loves” Andre. “So he hates cheesy captions … but I’m a cheeseball … and so is he low-key,” she added.

Although they haven’t spoken too much about their relationship, Leigh-Anne has given fans tons of adorable Instagram snaps alongside her beau. Due to her job as a touring musician and his career as a professional soccer player, the couple is often sharing captions about how much they miss each other. Andre has even walked the red carpet with her a few times, and even appeared in a Little Mix music video! It’s safe to say, these two are meant to be.

