Two little babies! Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray welcomed twins in August 2021, and while they are keeping their kids out of the public eye, the proud parents have showed off the rare photos of the newborns.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” the Little Mix member posted on Instagram, announcing the birth of her twins. “Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21.”

She and bandmate Perrie Edwards shared the joys of motherhood together as they announced their pregnancies nearly a week apart.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” Leigh-Anne captioned an Instagram post from May 2021, which announced her pregnancy. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Since welcoming her babies, the X Factor alum has been candid about what she’s learned from motherhood. “There’s no manual for it,” Leigh-Anne told Glamour U.K. in December 2021 of her most important lesson thus far.

“I don’t know what happens, it just comes naturally. It’s just something that you were always ready to do. I think it’s fascinating what the female body has to go through. I don’t think anyone really talks about actually how hard it is,” she continued. “Like hard on the body and just hard in general. But as I said, the most beautiful thing I’ve ever been able to do is create life. It’s actually amazing. The most important thing I want to teach my children is to always believe in themselves. Never let their skin color hold them back. Always know how beautiful they are, and I’ll tell them every day and also to be bosses!”

She and Andre went public with their romance in January 2017 and got engaged years later in May 2020.

“Guys … WTF has just happened … He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Leigh-Anne shared via Instagram at the time. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

