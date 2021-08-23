Two Little Mix babies! Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray have officially become first-time parents.

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” the songstress, 29, shared via Instagram on Monday, August 23. “Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21.”

The couple’s announcement came one day after band member Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, announced the birth of their baby on Saturday, August 21.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s two babies come nearly a month after the musician stunned at her July baby shower. The “Salute” singer’s baby bump was on full display at the event as she wore a two-toned gown and celebrated with her closest family and friends. “The most amazing day!” the “Wings” songstress captioned a series of photos from the party.

Leigh-Anne announced she and Andre were gearing up to welcome their first child in May. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the X Factor alum captioned an Instagram announcement. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

She and the soccer star cuddled up in the pregnancy pics. Leigh-Anne wore an emerald green two-piece gown that showcased her growing stomach.

News of their pregnancy came nearly a year after Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May 2020. “Guys … WTF has just happened … He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams,” she captioned her proposal pictures on social media. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

The pair took their relationship public in January 2017. While they’ve posted tons of adorable pictures with each other on Instagram, the couple has generally stayed mum about their romance. Before they were engaged, Leigh-Anne did open up about tying the knot Andre while chatting with Metro in March 2020.

“I’m just excited [to marry Andre]. We both want it so bad,” the X Factor alum gushed. “It’s not something I’ve actually really thought about because we’re always so busy, but it’s in the back of my head. If I wasn’t in Little Mix, we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready.”

In a separate interview with Cosmo U.K. around the same time, Leigh-Anne joked that she had “planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged!”

There’s seriously so much love between these first-time parents.

