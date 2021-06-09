Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Grey have reportedly been reunited with the Little Mix member’s engagement ring after it was stolen in late May.

According to a report from U.K.’s The Sun, the couple bought back the sparkler after it was located at a pawn shop following the alleged robbery. In a statement to the publication, Surrey Police shared that there is still an investigation in the works. “The ring has been returned to its owner. No suspects have been identified or arrested. Inquiries remain ongoing,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

On May 24, The Sun was first to break the news that the ring had been stolen from the singer, 29, and her athlete fiancé’s home as they were in the middle of a move. “Officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken. The theft is believed to have taken place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Inquiries remain ongoing,” the Surrey Police said at the time.

Leigh-Anne has yet to publicly acknowledge the return of her engagement ring, and J-14 has reached out for comment. She did take to Twitter and speak out after it was first reported that her ring had been stolen. “Heartbroken,” the “DNA” singer wrote alongside a photo of her holding hands with Andre. She also tagged him in the post.

The former X Factor contestant announced her and Andre’s engagement in May 2020. “Guys … WTF has just happened … He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soulmate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos from their proposal. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre went public with their relationship in February 2017. Prior to their engagement, the singer gushed over marrying the athlete. “I’ve planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged!” she joked during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. in May 2020, not knowing that a proposal was coming. Nearly a year later, the duo announced that they were expecting their first baby together.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” Leigh-Anne shared via Instagram on May 4 while showing off her baby bump. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Since then, the musician hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing pictures of her growing belly. On Sunday, June 6, she uploaded an Instagram snap of her holding on to her stomach while posing in a bikini. The caption read, “We get to meet you soon.”

