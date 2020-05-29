Congratulations are in order for Leigh-Anne Pinnock, you guys, because the Little Mix member just announced that she’s about to become a married woman! That’s right, the singer just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Andre Gray, and the way he proposed to her is seriously adorable!

“Guys… WTF has just happened… He bloody did it, and I said yes! I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Leigh-Anne gushed on Instagram, alongside some snaps from the magical moment. “I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more. @AndreGray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

So it turns out, the soccer played popped the question on their fourth anniversary together. And get this — he got down on one knee in the garden of their Surrey estate, which he had covered in tons of Christmas lights — how romantic is that?!

For those who missed it, the 28-year-old pop star and the famous sports player went Instagram official back in December 2017, and since then, they’ve been total couple goals. Then, in March 2020, Leigh-Anne revealed to Cosmopolitan that she was already thinking about walking down the aisle with her beau.

“I’ve planned the wedding next year and I’m not even engaged!” she admitted. “That’s all I’m saying.”

She also told Metro, “I’m just excited. We both want it so bad. It’s always been hard though with obviously being in the group and never knowing when to go, ‘Right girls, I’m going to go off and do this thing.’ It’s not something I’ve actually really thought about because we’re always so busy, but it’s in the back of my head. If I wasn’t in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already. We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready.”

But in April 2020, the “Shoutout To My Ex” songstress explained that their engagement had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can’t go anywhere,” the brunette beauty shared during a radio interview. “He’s probably not going to want to [propose] in the house. So it looks like my dream is officially over.”

She added, “I’ve not really been planning it but every girl has got the idea of what they want. We’ll see, it is a dream of mine.”

Well guys, it looks like her dream isn’t over after all!

