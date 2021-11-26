November 2021 was a huge month for music! Tons of celebs dropped new songs leading up to the holiday season.

Taylor Swift, for one, released her highly anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version) album, which included a total of 30 songs. One track specifically, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” made major headlines because of the short film that accompanied the song. Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, the visual tells the story of a couple who falls in love and breaks up over the course of the song.

“What happened on this album was, this song became the fans’ favorite on its own. My favorite and their favorite song aligned,” Taylor explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the Red (Taylor’s Version) release “It’s the original lyrics. … I really do feel like I know [fans] really well … I think that the version that we’re putting out tonight is going to be the new standard version of what this song is.”

When announcing that she planned to re-release this particular record — which was originally released in October 2012 — Taylor reflected on Red as a whole.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she shared via Instagram in June 2021. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.

Taylor continued, “Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be … over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

While Taylor’s album was a major release in November, other artists also dropped some pretty epic tunes. Some even kicked off the holiday season early with a Christmas-themed tune!

Scroll through our gallery to listen to our new music favorites from November.

