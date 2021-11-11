We’re really not fine at all! Sadie Sink is starring in Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” short film, and there’s no doubt that the tears are going to flow.

Stranger Things fans know Sadie from her role as Max Mayfield on the Netflix series, but now she’s on the Swifties’ radar. The actress, 19, is set to star alongside Dylan O’Brien in the mini-movie for what is the highly anticipated 10-minute-long version of “All Too Well.” For years, Taylor has been teasing the extended version of her, arguably, most beloved track.

“It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure,’” Taylor said of the song while appearing on Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast in November 2020. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.’”

So, when Red was released in October 2012, fans got the shorter version of the song. Now that Taylor is rereleasing her records with songs from “The Vault,” it’s time to unveil the extended track. Prior to the Red (Taylor’s Version) release on Friday, November 12, the songstress teased the “All Too Well” short film with a 30-second clip on social media paired with a caption that included red scarf emojis, lots of red scarf emojis.

“Remember it,” Taylor captioned the video, which revealed that she had written and directed the movie. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has also revealed the short film’s poster, which has Dylan and Sadie’s heads pressed together while he cups her face in his hands.

Sadie, for her part, has kept details about her appearance in the short film under wraps thus far, only sharing the same 30-second clip on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “November 12.”

Before starring in Taylor’s short film, though, the talented teen did share her love for “All Too Well” in an interview with MTV in July 2021. At the time, Sadie called it her “favorite song to scream the lyrics to.”

“You don’t even know how excited I am,” she said of the 10-minute-long version. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted, really.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Sadie.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.