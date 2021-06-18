We’re not well, because we may be getting a 10-minute-long version of “All Too Well.” Taylor Swift announced that her next album rerelease is Red, and it’s sure to be a whirlwind of emotions.

In June 2021, the songstress took to social media and made the epic announcement alongside a message about heartbreak.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” Taylor wrote alongside the album’s cover. “It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of microemotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past.”

She continued, “And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Taylor’s surprise announcement came after her April 2021 release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). While some fans online speculated that 1989 might be her next rerelease, the “Holy Ground” musician opted for her fourth studio album instead.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Taylor continued. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Standouts from the record include, “State of Grace,” “Begin Again” and the title track, “Red,” among others. Concluding her lengthy statement, Taylor shared, “Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be … over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing.”

In typical Taylor fashion, she teased all the unreleased songs that fans have yet to hear and appeared to reveal that the highly anticipated original version of “All Too Well” will be included on the record. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Taylor’s Red rerelease.

