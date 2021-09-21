While Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept their relationship under wraps, some of the singer’s famous friends have shared how they really feel about the duo’s long-term love.
As fans know, the “August” songstress and British actor first started dating in May 2017. Throughout their time together, they’ve been pretty private about sharing intimate details about their relationship. In fact, Joe told British Vogue in September 2018, “I really prefer to talk about work,” when his private life was brought up in the interview.
“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told the publication at the time. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”
The Favourite star has stuck to his guns when it comes to keeping his relationship with Taylor out of the public eye, but the singer, for her part, has started to open up more about their relationship. Fans even got a glimpse of Joe backstage at one of her shows when Taylor’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana premiered in January 2020. The actor stayed hidden during his appearance by wearing a baseball cap, but the two shared a hug on camera. “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private,” she explained at one point in the film.
Taylor started to open up more about her relationship with Joe after it was revealed that he helped write a few songs on her July 2020 record Folklore. He penned lyrics under the pseudonym William Bowery, but fans were quick to uncover that it was actually Joe assisting Taylor.
