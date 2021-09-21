While Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept their relationship under wraps, some of the singer’s famous friends have shared how they really feel about the duo’s long-term love.

As fans know, the “August” songstress and British actor first started dating in May 2017. Throughout their time together, they’ve been pretty private about sharing intimate details about their relationship. In fact, Joe told British Vogue in September 2018, “I really prefer to talk about work,” when his private life was brought up in the interview.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told the publication at the time. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

The Favourite star has stuck to his guns when it comes to keeping his relationship with Taylor out of the public eye, but the singer, for her part, has started to open up more about their relationship. Fans even got a glimpse of Joe backstage at one of her shows when Taylor’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana premiered in January 2020. The actor stayed hidden during his appearance by wearing a baseball cap, but the two shared a hug on camera. “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private,” she explained at one point in the film.

Taylor started to open up more about her relationship with Joe after it was revealed that he helped write a few songs on her July 2020 record Folklore. He penned lyrics under the pseudonym William Bowery, but fans were quick to uncover that it was actually Joe assisting Taylor.

“It was a surprise that we started writing together,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in December 2020. “But in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes.” The “Look What You Made Me Do” musician has also opened up about how Joe understands her lifestyle while chatting with Rolling Stone. “I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives,” Taylor shared in November 2020. “I think that in knowing [Joe] and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.” Aside from Taylor and Joe’s rare comments about each other, some of their famous friends have commented on the relationship over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see what other stars have said.

