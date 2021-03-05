From fan to friend! Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift go way back.

The “Drivers License” songstress has always been a huge fan of the “Love Story” musician, but she never thought they’d actually have a relationship one day. “She’s totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration,” Olivia gushed during a February 2021 appearance on Apple Music’s “The Travis Mills Show.” “To have her blessing was really, really special.”

After the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released her debut single in January 2021, she found her name climbing the music charts. At one point, Olivia even took to Instagram and said she was in “a puddle of tears” after her name was listed next to Taylor’s on the U.S. iTunes Chart. Upon seeing this, Taylor herself commented on the social media post and wrote, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Things got crazier for the former Disney Channel starlet when her celebrity crush, Pete Davidson, compared her to Taylor during Saturday Night Live sketch all about “Drivers License.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Drivers License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Drivers License,’” she said while chatting with Radio.com in March 2021. “And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”

During a separate March 2021 interview, this time with Sirius XM’s “Morning Mash Up” Olivia revealed that Taylor had sent her a heartfelt letter with multiple gifts. “Actually last night, like literally like 12 hours ago, I got a package from her with this like handwritten note,” the actress said. “And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it and I, and like all of this amazing stuff, she’s like hand-wrapped these gifts.”

Olivia continued, “I feel so lucky that I just like was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and like genuine, like compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal.”

