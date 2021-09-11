Mystic Falls almost looked very different! Before Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder starred as Elena Gilbert, Stefan and Damon Salvatore, respectively, some other notable names could have been cast in The Vampire Diaries.

While fans don’t know YouTube star NikkieTutorials as an actress, the beauty guru — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — did audition for a role on The CW show.

“I was almost cast as Meredith in The Vampire Diaries,” Nikki revealed in a July 2020 YouTube video. “That, people, is the truth. A couple of years ago, when I was really young and just did a couple of Vampire Diaries makeup tutorials, the casting agency behind The Vampire Diaries contacted me through email and they were like, ‘OK girl, we see that you’re a huge fan, we think you could be a perfect fit for Meredith.’”

Meredith — who was ultimately played by Torrey DeVitto — is a recurring character in season 3 and 4. She’s a doctor at Mystic Falls Hospital and a member of the town’s Founding Families.

“They basically sent me an entire scene. I had to film it, I had to reenact it. It was basically an audition tape. They loved what I did and they were talking about flying me out to Atlanta, GA, where they filmed the show,” Nikkie continued. “Basically everything was a go, we were looking at flights, we were looking at it all, and I told my mom, I was like, ‘Mom, I made it, I’m an actress, I’m flying to the U.S. to pursue this career, honey.’”

But things ended up not working out after the team “asked for a last couple of details.”

“As soon as I emailed them that I am 6-foot-2, maybe even 6-foot-3 at this point, never heard from them again,” Nikkie claimed. “I’m guessing that my height, because the men on the show were so tiny, I’m guessing that it was the height that was a problem. But, never heard from them again!”

The YouTube personality isn’t the only well-known name who almost had an appearance on the series. According to TVD star Nina, Taylor Swift was supposed to be a vampire!

“I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her,” the actress shared during an interview with E! News in March 2020. “It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn’t on the show.”

Similarly, cocreator Kevin Williamson also told the publication that he was “desperate to have [Swift] come play a vampire.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other stars almost nabbed a role on The Vampire Diaries.

