Vampires are back in style! The Peacock streaming service officially has a young adult Vampire Academy series in the works.

Based on the six-book series of the same name written by Richelle Mead, the show is set to follow the story of students at the hidden St. Vladmir’s Academy where vampire royalty are educated and trained against a group of “Strigoi” vampires who want to see them destroyed. When two students develop an unlikely bond, they work together to complete their training so they can enter the royal vampire society.

In 2014, the book series was developed into a movie of the same name starring Zoey Deutch, but it never received a sequel. Now, showrunner Julie Plec is gearing up to take her supernatural series knowledge to the next level for the upcoming young adult show. As fans know, Julie was the mastermind behind shows like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies, among others. All success stories in their own right, there’s no doubt that Vampire Academy will join the ranks of binge-worthy supernatural series.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Julie is known for bingeable, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

According to a press release from Peacock, Vampire Academy was a project Julie had been sitting on for a while. Now, it’s finally coming to life! When the news was officially announced, Julie took to Instagram and wrote, “Vampires. Can’t quit ‘em.”

While there’s no projected release date just yet, in August 2021, the streaming service did announce the show’s main cast, which includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

“Get ready for what we have in store, for the blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,” Sisi wrote on social media when announcing her role. On her own Instagram page, Daniela added, “Been keeping this for almost 2 months, and I’m so happy it’s finally out!! A vampire!!!”

The rest of the stars also shared their excitement for the series via Instagram! Scroll through our gallery to meet the Vampire Academy cast.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.