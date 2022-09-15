Vampire Academy might just be the hottest TV show in a minute! The vampire drama has a whole lot of supernatural elements and a whole lot of romance — what could be better? That being said, fans are dying to know who the cast is dating IRL outside of the show. Keep reading to uncover the Vampire Academy cast’s love loves.

According Peacock’s official description, the plot of Vampire Academy is as follows: “In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.”

The series, which premiered on September 15 on Peacock, was created by Julie Plec — who is also the co-creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies — and Marguerite MacIntyre. Vampire Academy is based on the book series by Richelle Mead of the same name.

“We are both very big fans of Vampire Academy, the book series by Richelle Mead,” Julie told ScreenRant in August 2022. “We read them before we did Vampire Diaries, so we go way back with the material. And what I always appreciated about it was, there is so much in these books to work with. There’s so much story—so many incredible romantic relationships, friendships, the political intrigue, and the Royal Court—all those things gives us everything we need.”

She continued, “And so we had a lot of fun trying to be as true to the world that Richelle had created, and the characters that she had created, but not necessarily telling the story in the same way that she did from the beginning, so that there would be a lot of surprises for the audience that might be really familiar with the books, but not leaving them saying, ‘Well, wait a minute. Where’s the thing that I love so much?’ It’s all in there. It’s just not necessarily all in there in the same way that you might expect.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover more about the cast of Vampire Academy and their loves lives IRL!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.