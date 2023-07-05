R.I.P. Vampire Academy. The Peacock series, which premiered in September 2022, is based off of the book series of the same name written by author Richelle Mead and was previously adapted as a movie back in 2014. Sadly, the fantastical show was cancelled abruptly after just one season. Keep reading to see why and what the cast has been up to since.

Why Was Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ Cancelled?

In January 2023, Peacock announced that Vampire Academy would be cancelled after one season.

Prior to the news, executive producer Julie Plec confirmed at the 2022 New York Comic Con that they’ve definitely planned ahead for a second season. After the cancellation was announced, she took to Twitter and shared a pretty promising message to fans.

“Yes, we will absolutely be knocking on doors to find a new home for it,” Julie wrote. “I just can’t fathom a show people like with so much story left to tell not having a chance to do so.”

Sadly, after months of searching for a new home, Julie and co-showrunner Marguerite Maclntyre announced in May 2023, that they were unsuccessful.

“I have been wanting to say this for a very long time. Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately,” she began on a Twitter thread.

“I don’t have good news,” she continued. “I don’t see any avenue forward. I feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could.”

Who Starred in Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’?

The show’s cast included some pretty big actors, along with some rising stars, such as Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

