What do we want? Vampire Academy season 2! When do we want it? ASAP, please! The Peacock series, which premiered in September 2022, is based off of the book series of the same name written by author Richelle Mead and has previously been adapted as a movie back in 2014. Keep reading to find out if the series is set for season 2!

Will There Be a Season 2 of Vampire Academy?

So far, Peacock has yet to announce Vampire Academy‘s renewal for season 2. But don’t worry, the series had a pretty warm reception from fans, so we can probably expect some good news in the near future. Additionally, executive producer Julie Plec confirmed at the 2022 New York Comic Con that they’ve definitely planned ahead for a second season.

What Has the Vampire Academy Cast and Crew Said of Season 2?

The executive producer and co-creator of the show, Julie, has said *a lot* on her hopes for season 2. She told ScreenRant that she knows exactly which Vampire Academy characters from future books she wants to bring in for a new season. “We absolutely talk a lot about Adrian and Sydney. A lot,” she said, alluding to two characters who are central to the Bloodlines series. While explaining that she couldn’t reveal much more, she added, “Come ask us that again when we’re back for Season 2.”

Plus, Sisi Stringer, who plays Rose Hathaway in the series, also explained some of her hopes for season 2. She told Bustle that she was “really happy” with the response that the show has been getting. “Vampire Academy has been trending on Twitter, and there’s lots of engagement from the fans,” she told the outlet. “I’m just hoping and praying that we get to go back and continue the story.”

Kieron Moore, who plays Dimitri, is similarly excited to see future seasons unfold. “So much happens in this first season that it’s a hundred miles an hour. We’ll challenge and hopefully entice new audiences, but we’ve only seen a speckle of what this could be,” he told Collider. “This world is vast. There are so many things that we introduce. I hope the show doesn’t give people too many answers because the questions are ultimately more important. The more questions, the more demand.”

