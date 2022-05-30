If you’re a book lover, then you probably either love or hate when your favorite book gets a screen adaptation. Here are some of the most highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptations!

When Jenny Han, the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, announced her first series, The Summer I Turned Pretty was getting a screen adaptation, fans respectively freaked out. One fan tweeted, “As someone who has read the books, you get kinda sensitive when it comes to series adaptation BUT my oh my they’re all perfectly casted! I honestly can’t wait for this! can we please fast forward to june 17?!”

Han also shared in the excitement during an interview with EW in March 2022. “Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, told EW. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

Han also made sure that the adaptation would have many Easter eggs for fans of the books. “We’ll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books.” Another book that received a screen adaptation was Heartstopper, which was released in April 2022. The Netflix series is based on the web-comic and graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman. Oseman, 27, wrote the new series’ script and oversaw every detail from the costumes to its casting. In an interview with The Guardian, the writer said it was integral for the teens to be played by teens and not 20-somethings, which has become the norm. “There aren’t enough shows where teens are played by real teens,” said Oseman. Scroll through our gallery to discover all the other highly anticipated book adaptations coming soon.

