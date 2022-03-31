We’re already swooning and The Summer I Turned Pretty isn’t even out yet.

Amazon Prime Video just released a first look of the show based on the bestseller The Summer I Turned Pretty series and we could not be more excited!

The series was written by Jenny Han, who is also the author behind To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, a massively successful Netflix adaptation starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. The Summer I Turned Pretty was the writer’s first young adult romance series, published in 2009, and has no connection to the story behind To All The Boys.

“Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han, who also serves as showrunner/executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

Prime Video released the first look of the show on March 30, which gave a glimpse of the actors starring in the teen drama like Lola Tung, Jackie Chung and more. In the shots, you can see Lola enjoying the beach, riding a bike, and swimming in the pool with one or two handsome brothers in tow.

The show will follow Belly, a girl who visits her family friend’s home every summer until one summer when she is caught in a love triangle between two brothers that she’s known her whole life.

“It’s all the thrill and excitement of first love and what it’s like to really love someone from afar your whole life and then suddenly be interacting with them in a new way,” Han said. “We’ll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books.”

The first season is set to release this year for seven episodes and will cover the first book. Han is hopeful for two more seasons to bring the next two books in the series to life, including It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer.

Check out the first look behind The Summer I Turned Pretty here.

