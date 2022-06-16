They’re bringing summer to the Big Apple! The cast of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty — which is set to premiere on Friday, June 17 — stunned at the show’s premiere on Wednesday, June 15.

Lola Tung, who plays Belly Conklin, looked amazing in a black dress while joined by costars Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah Fisher). Author Jenny Han, who penned the book series and acts as the series’ showrunner, also made an appearance at the event.

“Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Jenny told Entertainment Weekly in March of the highly anticipated series. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

When discussing the show’s plot, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author told EW that The Summer I Turned Pretty is about “the thrill and excitement of first love.” She added, “We’ll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books.”

However, some moments from the book series will be changed for TV. That being said, the cast still used the novels as a model when creating their characters.

“I think it was really cool to sort of have his blueprint while we were filming,” Lola, for one, tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s premiere. “But then, also recognizing that with the script and everything, it updated a little bit — it was changed a little bit. [Author] Jenny was kind of saying this before, but she always says to her readers — I guess I’ll just take her little line here — that you already have this version of your characters in your mind and that’s yours forever. It, for me, was obviously, I wanna make the readers happy and the viewers happy but I think it’s really important to not try to exactly replicate whatever there is in the book, you know what I mean? Or try to be whatever … I tried to bring myself to the character and make it my own.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of from The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.