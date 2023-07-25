Real-life lovers! The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney might be pining for Belly Conklin on screen, but when the camera stops rolling, he and Isabel Machado are a perfect pair.

After looking at their Instagram pages, it appears the two met while they were attending Pace University together. However, they were friends for a while before admitting their real feelings for each other in May 2021.

“Happy being honest about our feelingsiversary. So glad we kiss now,” Isabel shared via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a photo of the pair sharing a smooch. They celebrated their actual anniversary a month later, per Chris’ Instagram posts.

While they keep their relationship out of the public eye amid Chris’ rising fame, he did share that Isabel makes him feel a certain type of way.

“When my girlfriend tells me I’m pretty, I think I feel pretty,” the actor told People in July 2023.

Isabel has actually influenced Chris’ life in a lot of ways, he explained during an interview with Teen Vogue from July 2023. The Prime Video star revealed that it’s because of her that he never leaves the house without a tube of Aquaphor.

“I’m on it because of my girlfriend,” he shared at the time. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me … besides my girlfriend. Her introducing me to Aquaphor.”

While his The Summer I Turned Pretty character Conrad Fisher isn’t the biggest romantic in the world, Chris takes the cake when it comes to romance.

“This is probably not the most romantic thing I’ve ever done, but when I was shooting the show in North Carolina, my girlfriend was having a bad day and I sent flowers and a teddy bear through a mail service,” he recalled to Glamour in June 2022. “It’s not the most incredible thing, but I was proud of myself for making that happen.”

During the same interview, he also revealed which relationship rule has never been on his radar.

“I think playing hard to get is pretty stupid. It’s silly and it gets in the way of actually getting to know somebody,” Chris shared. “It’s also emblematic of people not being honest about their emotions.”

From the sound of it, he’s an open book when it comes to love! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Christopher and Isabel’s relationship.

