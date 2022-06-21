Christopher Briney is a name you’re gonna hear a lot more of since his acting debut in The Summer I Turned Pretty. The young actor played Conrad in the Amazon Prime series and has quickly become a fan favorite!

The book-to-show adaptation by Jenny Han tells the story of the love triangle between two brothers and one girl who are childhood best friends. Conrad is the broody, older brother to Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, and one of the love interests of Belly, who is played by Lola Tung.

Chris hilariously revealed that he wasn’t exactly Team Conrad after reading the books. “When I first read the book and when the script started coming in, I was like, ‘This dude kind of sucks,’” Chris told POPSUGAR in June 2022. Although as he explored the character, his own feelings toward Conrad changed, and he realized he was more than a brooding bad boy.

“He’s just young and . . . just trying to keep it together for the people he loves,” he says. “Yes, he owes an apology to some people in the world, but he’s 17. He can make mistakes. He’s going to continue to make mistakes, and he’s just hurt.”

So, who exactly is Christopher actually dating? Scroll to find out more about the actor’s love life.

Who Is Christopher Briney Dating?

Looking at his Instagram profile, TSITP actor looks to be dating a girl named Isabel Machado. In fact, Christopher showed his GF off in a June 2022 Instagram post of the two looking cozy at The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere.

It’s not clear when the two first started dating, but it seems like they have known each other for quite some time as Chris posted a photo of her as early as March 2018. We can assume that, like Conrad and Belly, they might have had a friends-to-lovers relationship. Cute!

Who Is Isabel Machado?

It looks like Isabel is also an actress like her BF, as well as a singer. She attended Pace University with Christopher, where she studied acting. She also was featured in a short film with Christopher called Reasons To Be Pretty.

Other than that, there is not much known about Isabel!

