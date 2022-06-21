Christopher Briney is the newest and cutest actor on the block following his acting debut in Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. Scroll to learn more about the young actor’s upcoming projects following his breakout role in TSITP.

Who Is Christopher Briney From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

The actor plays Conrad Fisher in the book-to-show adaptation by Jenny Han, who is the broody, older brother to Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno. The series tells the story of the love triangle between the two brothers and their childhood best friend Belly, played by Lola Tung. After the show premiered on June 17, 2022, fans immediately took to Christopher’s character — who doesn’t love the mysterious bad boy with a heart of gold?!

It turns out, Chris doesn’t! He hilariously revealed that he wasn’t exactly Team Conrad after reading the books. “When I first read the book and when the script started coming in, I was like, ‘This dude kind of sucks,’” Chris told POPSUGAR in June 2022.

“He’s really rude and he’s not telling people how he feels, and that’s why he’s in all this trouble,” he explained. But as Chris explored the character, his own feelings toward Conrad changed, and he realized he was more than a brooding bad boy. “He’s just young and . . . just trying to keep it together for the people he loves,” he says. “Yes, he owes an apology to some people in the world, but he’s 17. He can make mistakes. He’s going to continue to make mistakes, and he’s just hurt.”

Christopher Briney’s Projects Following ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Christopher was actually shooting his first project he’d ever booked called Dalí Land during the audition process for The Summer I Turned Pretty. He did all his chemistry reads with Lola over Zoom and found out he was cast as Conrad the day of the table read for the movie. “That was one of the better days I’ve been lucky enough to have,” he told POPSUGAR.

Dalí Land is an upcoming film about the marriage between painter Salvador Dalí and his wife and muse, Gala, in the 1970’s. It’s directed by Mary Harron and will star Ben Kingsley, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and Barbara Sukowa. Christopher will be playing a character named James.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.