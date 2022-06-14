The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to be *the* teenage romance of the summer. But, before we obsess over Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly, let’s dive deep into the love lives of the actors who play the characters!

The Amazon Prime show is set to release on June 17 and tells the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl, who are childhood best friends. Gavin Casalegno plays younger brother Jeremiah, Chris Briney portrays older brother Conrad and their love interest, Belly, is played by Lola Tung.

The show is based on a book series by Jenny Han, who will also be serving as showrunner, writer and producer on the Amazon series. Han, who is the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the series in March 2022.

“Oh my gosh, I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” she gushed. “I just really want them to feel satisfied by the long wait and feel like the story has come to life in the way that they were hoping for. I hope fans swoon a lot. The first time I walked on set, I cried.”

“It’s all the thrill and excitement of first love and what it’s like to really love someone from afar your whole life and then suddenly be interacting with them in a new way,” Han said. “We’ll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books.”

The show has garnered so much widespread attention before its release thanks to a Taylor Swift song and a second season confirmation! The teaser trailer featured Taylor’s newest song, “Your Love (Taylor’s Version),” much to fans’ delight! The pop stars wrote on an Instagram post, “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!”

Scroll through our gallery for all of the deets behind the real love lives of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast.

