The Summer I Turned Pretty is sure to be the most swoon-worthy show this summer! So, who are the actors behind the Amazon Prime series? Meet Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven.

Who Is the Actor Who Plays Sean Kaufman on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

Sean is relatively new on the acting scene, with featured roles in shows like Manifest, FBI Most Wanted and Law and Order. He is set to play Steven in TSITP, the older brother of Belly, played by Lola Tung.

The cast also includes Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah; Chris Briney as Conrad; Rachel Blanchard as Susannah; Jackie Chung as Laurel; Minnie Mills as Shayla and Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland. Additionally, new characters outside from the original books are featured in the series adaptation! Jenny Han, author of the original book series and executive producer on the show, teased that new characters will be introduced on the series to “expand Belly’s world.”

“I approached this adaptation like, how do I tell the story in 2022? It’s all the same characters and the same essence of everybody, but how would that character be in 2022?” Han shared with People Magazine. “I was writing these books starting in 2006. It’s been quite a long time. Culture has changed in many ways.”

Will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Have a Season 2?

Even with some new additions to the story, the series is sure to be a certified hit as it still has Han’s magic all over it — so much so that Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season!

“Getting picked up for season 2 before the premiere of season 1 is such an exciting vote of confidence from our partners at Amazon,” Han told People Magazine in a June 2022 statement after the renewal news. “We’re already hard at work on the next chapter of Belly’s story, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Now, as we anxiously await season 2 of TSITP, let’s introduce you to the actor behind Belly’s annoying but lovable older brother! Scroll through our gallery to discover everything we know about Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.