Warning: Spoilers ahead. Are The Summer I Turned Pretty fans saying goodbye to Susannah Fisher so soon? Rachel Blanchard plays the mom of Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) in the show’s first season, but it seems like the actress is sticking around for the Prime Video series’ second season.

Keep reading for more details on Susannah’s fate.

Does Susannah Die in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1?

The short answer is no. While Susannah does tell her sons that her cancer has returned in the season finale, the fictional mother of two seems to live through the entire first season. At the end, it’s revealed that she will participate in an experimental treatment in hopes of slowing down her cancer.

“We have a lot of conversations about Susannah’s trajectory and all the cast members read the books as well, so everybody was coming into it with that base of knowledge. I would say that Rachel and I talked a lot about how I think that Susannah is like one of the most important characters in the first season,” The Summer I Turned Pretty author and showrunner, Jenny Han, told Variety in June 2022. “I think every single person is in her orbit in a way and they’re all there because of her and she’s very beloved by all of them. People are sort of reacting off of her in many ways. She’s setting people off on different journeys, so it was important to me that the person I cast for that part was somebody that drew people in, someone that you could just fall in love with.”

Does Susannah Die in The Summer I Turned Pretty Books?

Yes, in between the first and second books — The Summer I Turned Pretty and It’s Not Summer Without You — it’s revealed that Susannah dies.

Will Susannah Die in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

While Jenny has stayed tight-lipped about what it’s to come in the show’s second season, she did tell Distractify in June 2022 that the rest of the show will follow the books “pretty closely.” So, it’s safe to assume that Susannah’s death is near.

“I’ll say that it will [follow], pretty closely, but there might be some twists and turns that people might not expect. I mean, it’s, you know, I think the books are … the second book takes place over only a few days. And then it has a bunch of flashbacks,” the author told the publication. “And so we are sort of approaching the second season with that same kind of energy where you can see, I think, some of what happened in the intervening months. I’ll say that without spoiling, I mean, really, just google the book. Read the book, and maybe you’ll have a good idea about what’s going to happen, but it won’t be the exact, but it’s inevitable, though.”

