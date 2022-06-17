The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here and we’re already counting the days down for season 2! So, will the summer romance series be returning for another season?! Keep reading to find out if Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah have another summer to look forward to!

Will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Return For Season 2?

It sure will! Yep, it looks like we’ll be seeing Belly return to the Fisher’s summer home once again! Before the first season even premiered, Amazon Prime announced that the series would be renewed for a second season.

Jenny Han, author of the book series the show is based on and executive producer of the series, said that from the moment TSITP was given the green light, she knew production would “need more than one season to honor the story we are telling.”

Grateful for that opportunity, Jenny went on to say, “To receive a second season pick up ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams.” Continuing on, she commented about how she greatly appreciated Amazon’s “amazing vote of confidence in our show” and her excitement to “bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

What Can We Expect In Season 2?

While the show is based on the 2009 book series of the same name, the cast told J-14 exclusively that the show had to make some changes to the storyline to bring the series “up to date.”

“I think it was really cool to sort of have this blueprint, I guess, while we were filming. But then, also recognizing that with the script and everything, it updated a little bit — it was changed a little bit,” Lola Tung, who stars as Belly Conklin tells J-14.

We can assume that season 2 will also be making some changes to enhance the story while bringing it into the present! As for the cast, they have some … interesting aspects of the story they would like to see in season 2.

“Mars. I think I really. I just there’s this really unexplored planet,” Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, told J-14 on what to expect for the next season. “I think Conrad’s the one that … ”

“Conrad’s the one who finds water on Mars,” Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, finished for Chris.

Thank goodness for Lola, who brought the conversation back to earth and TSITP. “I think Mars is a great start, but also, I think, more growth. Want to see more of the relationship development and a lot of the really great moments in book two that we’re hoping will be brought to screen … and Mars.”

When Will Season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Release?

The date for season 2 has not been released yet, but we’ll bet it’ll be during the *summer*time.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.