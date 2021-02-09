They may have officially traded in their fangs, but The Vampire Diaries cast is still closer than ever!

From September 2009 until March 2017, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Candice King, Kayla Ewell, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino and Matt Davis brought the town of Mystic Falls to life on The CW. Based on the book series of the same name by L. J. Smith, the fan-favorite show followed the story of Stefan Salvatore after he returns to his Virginia hometown and falls in love with Elena Gilbert. As all eight seasons went on, vampires, werewolves and other supernatural beings were introduced to viewers.

Since it came to an end, The Vampire Diaries spawned two spinoff series, The Originals and Legacies. It continues to be a cult classic thanks to Netflix, where new and old fans alike continue to binge-watch the show, fall in love with all the characters and answer the age-old question: Team Stefan or Team Damon?

The cast may have gone their separate ways after the final episode aired, but they’ve stayed in touch over the years! Scroll through our gallery for a walk down memory lane and see pics of every time The Vampire Diaries cast has reunited.

